Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Up 50.1% in July

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the July 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Titan Medical ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

