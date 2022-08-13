Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.97.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,505,455 shares of company stock valued at $166,305,445 in the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Toast by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 933,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 530.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 702,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.