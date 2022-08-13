TokenClub Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063547 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

