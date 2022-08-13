Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in July

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TMRAY shares. Cheuvreux started coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.