Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

NTG opened at $38.11 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

