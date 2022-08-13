Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
NTG opened at $38.11 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
