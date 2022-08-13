Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
NYSE TTP opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $31.54.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
