Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TTP opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

