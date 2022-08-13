ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Down 12.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,154,324. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 58.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.