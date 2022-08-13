ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,154,324. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 58.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ToughBuilt Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,028,471 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

