Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Market Cap Achieves $5.54 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00009621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. "

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

