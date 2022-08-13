Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,395.91 or 0.99835923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027356 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

