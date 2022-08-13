Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $72.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TNL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 741,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.