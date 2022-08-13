TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TANNL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 7,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.