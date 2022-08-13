Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.