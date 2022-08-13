Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

