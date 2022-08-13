Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PG&E were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in PG&E by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

