Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.22 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

