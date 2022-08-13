Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

MCK opened at $365.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.06. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $365.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.