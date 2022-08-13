Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

