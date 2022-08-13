Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,935 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $283.25 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

