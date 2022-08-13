Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,643 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

