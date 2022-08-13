Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 198,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 188,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Insider Activity

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $126,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,754,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,027,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,128 shares of company stock worth $1,572,283. Insiders own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,040,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 498,538 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

