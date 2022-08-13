Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 452,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

