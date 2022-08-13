Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.20. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

