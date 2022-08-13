TrueChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99,059.00 (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $99,059.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,477.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00190586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128402 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

