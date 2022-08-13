TrueFeedBack 24 Hour Volume Hits $153,695.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $153,695.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time."

