Truist Financial Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $70.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

