Truist Financial Raises Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $15.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 389,598 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

