Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 68 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $6,929,408 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.