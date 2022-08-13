Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 566 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 434,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 125,610 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 480.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 91.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $42.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

