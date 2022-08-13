Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $448,422,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $188.83 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

