Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 48.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,633,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

