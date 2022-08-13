Trust Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.3 %

TEL opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.