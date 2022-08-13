Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 18,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 183,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £3.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.29.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

