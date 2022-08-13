Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
About Turmalina Metals
