Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

THCA remained flat at $10.37 on Friday. 16,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,600. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

