Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. 4,470,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44. Twilio has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

