Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,148. Twilio has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.42.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Twilio
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twilio by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
