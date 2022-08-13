Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

TRCA stock remained flat at $9.85 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

See Also

