Typhoon Network (TYPH) One Day Volume Hits $129.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $164,402.91 and approximately $129.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

