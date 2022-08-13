Typhoon Network (TYPH) One Day Volume Hits $129.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $164,402.91 and approximately $129.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.
Typhoon Network Coin Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.