U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $4.27 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

