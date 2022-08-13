Ultra Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $118.29 million and $1.64 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00589899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003972 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

