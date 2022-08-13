Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

