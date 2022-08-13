Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015024 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00038856 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
