United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.96. 569,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,357,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

