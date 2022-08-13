Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Up 57.0% in July

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the July 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 228,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

UBX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,545,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

