Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

NYSE U opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

