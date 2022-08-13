US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. US Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.25 EPS.
US Foods Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in US Foods by 448.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 193,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.