US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. US Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.25 EPS.

US Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in US Foods by 448.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 193,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

