UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

UserTesting Stock Up 9.0 %

USER traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,545. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Several analysts have commented on USER shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

