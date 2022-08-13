UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UWMC. Barclays lowered their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Argus lowered UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,053,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.