V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $213,383,000. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after buying an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 14.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,765,000 after buying an additional 446,303 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

