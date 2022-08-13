Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.